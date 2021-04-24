On June 21, right around the summer solstice, Waunakee will be alive with the sound of music.
That’s the Create Waunakee Committee’s goal as it launches the village’s first Make Music Day.
“It’s music anywhere, everywhere and of all kinds,” said Kylie West, assistant village administrator who staffs the Create Waunakee Committee.
Make Music Day Madison began its tradition of encouraging free music venues throughout that city several years ago. It is a worldwide celebration begun in France in 1982 held annually on June 21.
Earlier this year, when Arts Wisconsin put out a meeting call about Make Music Day, West attended and learned about what is offered to participating communities.
She learned any community interested in establishing a Make Music Day is provided a website, insurance and support to ensure its success. The Create Waunakee Committee agreed to join the music alliance.
Along with Madison, Waunakee is one of the few Dane County municipalities to host the event, West said.
“Make Music Day is really just about getting musical opportunities in the hands of everyone and performance opportunities in the hands of everyone,” she said.
All of the performances are free and open to the public, preferably outdoors or held virtually. Anyone can sign up online to schedule a band, and musicians can sign up, as well, to be matched with those looking for performers.
Already, several performances are scheduled at the Waunakee Public Library, near the depot next to the Chamber of Commerce Office, the Village Park Gazebo, outside of the Waunakee Manor and Bright Star Senior Living and other locations.
Window serenades, with musicians playing outside of senior care communities or nursing homes, began with last year’s Make Music Day during a designated time. Residents unable to leave their rooms can put a heart in their window to have a musician serenade them at that time, West said, calling it, “another really cool way to get music in the hands of people who may not be able to attend otherwise.”
So far, a polka, ukulele and accordion bands are among the participating musicians. Kids can also join staff at the Waunakee Village Center for its “Bash the Trash” event with instruments made from recycled objects.
Performers typically aren’t paid for the sessions, West said.
“It’s just really a way for performers to bring music to their community, and the community to enjoy that and get together,” West said, adding food carts will offer snacks at various locations.
Anyone wishing to provide a music venue or musicians looking to perform can do so at makemusicday.org/Waunakee. The site also includes a list of performances scheduled throughout the day.
