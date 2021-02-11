The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.

Feb. 13: Candlelight Hike - Postponed

The Waunakee Village Center’s Candlelight Hike, sponsored by Michael F. Simon Builders, is Feb. 13 at Castle Creek Conservancy, has been postponed. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c054daaaf29a4f49-candlelight for more details.

Feb. 15: The Hershey Chocolate Company

The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program Monday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. about the Hershey Chocolate Company. Today the name Hershey is synonymous with quality milk chocolate. But that wasn’t always the case. Milton S. Hershey worked hard and failed often before his chocolate company was finally successful. And when he did become a household name and had earned a vast fortune, Milton and his wife Catherine decided to give it all away. Because of their generosity, tens of thousands of orphans have been saved, protected, and educated. Attend this illustrated lecture to hear the “behind the scenes” story of this beloved American company.

Feb. 19: Blessed Trinity Parish Fish Fry

Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S Military Rd, Dane, on Feb. 19, 2021. Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. Visit the parish’s website, btcatholic.us, for details.

Feb. 19: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry

American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod or a large walleye filet. Choose baked potato or French fries. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie and start at $11. A full bar is available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are prepared and boxed up by volunteers, and all tips go to support veterans programs. Dinners are carry-out only. To order call (608) 849-7480.

Feb. 27: Snow Moon Night Hike

Schumacher Farm County Park will host a Night Hike with the Snow Moon the evening of Feb. 27.

