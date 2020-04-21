Crafts with Ms. Connie
With families at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home. Crafts with Ms. Connie with publish each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Paper Tube Binoculars
Supplies:
-toilet paper, paper towel, or other cardboard tubes
-paint, markers, or crayons
-glue
-yarn or string
What to Do:
-paint or color two cardboard tubes and let them dry
-glue them together side-by-side (use hot glue or strong tape if you don’t want to wait for them to dry)
-poke a hole in each of the tube’s top outer edge
-run string through the holes to make the binoculars like a necklace
-use your binoculars to go on a scavenger hunt in your neighborhood, do some bird-watching, or play ISPY in your house
