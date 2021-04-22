With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Flapping Fowl
Supplies:
-cardstock
-yellow paper
-hole punch
-paper fastener
-glue
-feathers
-googly eye
What to Do:
Cut a bird body shape and a wing. Attach the wing in the center of the body with a paper fastener. Decorate the bird with feathers, a beak and an eye. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
