With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Bead Bracelets

Supplies:

-pipe cleaners

-pony beads

What to Do:

Stringing beads gives great fine motor skill practice for young kids. Unfortunately they often get frustrated with the beads falling off the string.

Have your little one thread the beads on a pipe cleaner so they stay in place. Practice patterns and colors with the beads and let them create bracelets for everyone in your family.

Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page.

We can’t wait to see your creations!

Load comments