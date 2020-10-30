When Rona Neri is out in nature taking pictures, she transcends her everyday world.
The Waunakee woman has photographed foxes, loons, landscapes and other wildlife as she hikes and kayaks around Wisconsin, patiently capturing just the right moments.
Recently, one of her photographs was awarded a second-place prize in the National Wildlife Federation’s annual photography contest in the Other Wildlife category.
The contest drew more than 29,700 entries from around the globe, according to the federation, including the 17 winners who “display a love of nature and an appreciation of how photography can inspire people to care about wildlife and wild lands.”
Neri took the winning shot of a parrot snake consuming a gladiator tree frog while on a retreat in Costa Rica in early 2019.
She said she was on the rustic resort and had her camera in tow. One of the surfing instructors called her over to see the snake, and she began shooting.
“While we watched, it found a gladiator frog that had been hidden folded among the leaves, and it struck the little frog,” Neri said.
She called the moment “intense” as the snake consumed the frog inch by inch.
Neri said she has always liked photography and took a class in high school prior to the digital age.
She got more serious about photography in 2011 when she went to Greece with her extended family, and the automatic setting on her digital camera broke.
“I suddenly had to learn how to really use the settings on my camera, and that changed everything for me. Both studying the ideas of composition and really having to learn the technical side of how my camera worked and the triangle of exposure, and how I could control that really made a difference in the quality of my photography,” Neri said.
A couple of years later, while staying at friend’s cabin in Minocqua, Neri began focusing on photographing loons and fledgling eagles from a kayak.
“From then on, I was really obsessed with nature photography,” she said.
When Neri goes out with her camera, she never knows what she’ll find, so it’s never boring. She also continues to learn more and hone her skills.
“It also keeps my mind active, and it’s also kind of a spiritual act for me every time I go out because I lose time when I’m out in nature, and I get completely focused on what I’m looking at. And it’s also sort of my time to talk with God,” Neri said.
Nature photography is hard, she said. She may have just two seconds to capture a bird on a branch in just the right light.
Neri said she doesn’t enter many contests. That, too, requires work, including selecting an image that fits the criteria. Often a fee is involved.
But Neri has been a National Wildlife Federation supporter, and she knew the contest fee would support their work, she said.
She also learned of the contest about a month before the deadline.
That was last January, and she was finally notified of her prize in September. She believes it is the first prize her photography has received, she said. The $250 award will likely go toward more photography equipment.
While her winning photo was taken in Costa Rica, Neri said most of her photographs are taken in Wisconsin. Birds are one of her favorite subjects.
“The cool thing about Wisconsin is, we’re on a migratory path, so especially in the spring, you get all these warblers and all these little birds that just come through,” she said.
She finds the huge variety “infinitely fascinating,” she said.
“I really go crazy in the spring. I’m out like every day in May,” Neri added.
Neri hikes in surrounding natural areas like Cherokee Marsh, Gov. Nelson State Park and others in Mazomanie, Black Earth and Baraboo. She said she enjoys walking and when she hears a bird or sees movement, will stop and wait then shoot. She recalled a shot of a blue bunting she took on a sunflower at Pope Farm. She could visualize the shot but had to wait patiently before it landed.
Neri’s photography can be viewed on her website, ronasphotography.com. She has greeting cards for sale on the site, along with prints, and her cards are also for sale at Simply Unique in Waunakee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.