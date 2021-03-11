Spring lamb
Buy Now

Kids can pretend they’re lambs with this craft.

 Contributed

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Spring Lamb Mask

Supplies:

-paper plate

-scissors

-white paper

-glue

-cotton balls

What to Do:

Cut a circle in the middle of the paper plate, leaving 2 to 3 inches around the outer edge. Glue cotton balls around the ring. Cut ears out of white paper and glue them to the back of the plate.

Kids will love wearing this mask and Baaa-ing all around. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page.

Load comments