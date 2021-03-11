With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Spring Lamb Mask
Supplies:
-paper plate
-scissors
-white paper
-glue
-cotton balls
What to Do:
Cut a circle in the middle of the paper plate, leaving 2 to 3 inches around the outer edge. Glue cotton balls around the ring. Cut ears out of white paper and glue them to the back of the plate.
Kids will love wearing this mask and Baaa-ing all around. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.