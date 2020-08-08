Normally in August, the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association hosts the popular Annual Airport Breakfast with pancakes, flights and fun.
But during this anything but normal year, the community breakfast will go viral for 2020, announced Wes Osturbur, President of the Waunakee Airport and Pilot Association.
The breakfast, held the third Sunday in August since the 1960s, is cancelled due to the COVID-19. Those who attended in the past know the breakfast as one of Waunakee’s favorite events with over 1,000 in attendance each year.
To enjoy the experience virtually, a video is available on the website waunakeeairport.com vividly showing the joy participants have experienced in an airplane flight over Waunakee, the surrounding area, and the Capitol.
Also, participants have viewed beautifully restored airplanes and automobiles and enjoyed a first-class meal. After viewing the video, more Waunakee area residents may want to be part of this event offered within the community – mark your calendar for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
