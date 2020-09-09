With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Jumpin’ Jellyfish
Supplies:
-paper plates
-paint, crayons, markers
-ribbon or yarn
-scissors
-tape
-colored paper
-glue
What to Do:
-cut a paper plate in half
-paint or color it any way you’d like and let dry
-cut ribbon or yarn pieces 12-24 inches long
-tape ribbon or yarn pieces across the flat edge of the plate’s back side
-glue colored paper on for eyes
-add a short ribbon or yarn to the top for a hanger
Use different sizes of paper plates and make an entire jellyfish family. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
