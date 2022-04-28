The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 30: Drug Take-back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will host a Drug Take-Back event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 30. Community members can may safely dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. For this event only, WCCC is working with MERI to dispose of sharps and needles, as well.
May 4: Career options in Peace Corp
Have you always considered the Peace Corps as an option, but somehow life has gotten in the way? Discover your options for Peace Corps service at The Waunakee Public Library on Wednesday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.
May 5: An Asian American Reckoning
As part of the Building Connections series, a book discussion will feature poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong, who fearlessly and provocatively blends memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose fresh truths about racialized consciousness in America. The discussion will be at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 p.m. Hong uses her own story as a portal into a deeper examination of racial consciousness in America today.
May 5: National Day of Prayer
Thursday, May 5, people in Waunakee and surrounding areas are invited to meet at the Waunakee Fire Department flag pole at Second Street near S. Century Avenue at noon to pray for our country, state and community leaders, military, schools, churches and families. This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord who has established us.”
May 5: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, May 5, from 9:30-11 AM at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The café’s theme is “How does your garden grow?” Master gardener Rosa Ropers will talk about home gardening and the garden at Schumacher Farm Park. Reservations are requested. Call the Waunakee Senior Center at 608-849-8385 to make a reservation and for more information. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask.
May 5-6: Legion Garage Sale
American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary garage sale will run Thursday and Friday, May 5-6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. American Legion, 417 E. Main St., Waunakee.
May 6: Youth Night
The Waunakee High School girls’ soccer team’s Youth Night is at 7 p.m. May 6. Students can wear their Waunakee jersey for free admission. The night will include prizes, giveaways and varsity poster signing.
May 9: Square foot and raised bed gardening
Join the Waunakee Public Library and Mel Bartholomew, who wrote the original square-foot gardening book, on ZOOM, Monday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. The author now has a new version of his book which is just as popular as the first one. This certified Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV), will give you ideas for creating your own square-foot gardening beds, a recipe for square-foot garden soil, selecting and growing your plants and successfully harvesting your crops.
May 10: How to recycle better
Soon-to-be master recycler, Jannina Killian will share information on: Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair and Recycle. Topics covered will include what makes recycling work, why we do it, recycling basics, other waste streams, and an introduction on how to live a lower waste lifestyle. The in-person program will be at the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, May 10, at 6:30 p.m.
May 11: Waunakee Wrestlebackers meeting
Waunakee Wrestlebackers monthly meeting will be Wednesday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. in Room #1115 at the Waunakee High School. Parents and fans supporting wrestlers of all ages are encouraged to attend. Waunakee Wrestlebackers is a booster club promoting the sport of wrestling and raising funds to support youth and high school wrestlers.
May 12: American Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, May 12, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout, bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since December 7, 1941 and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion. For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 673-0337 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
May 17: Dance Team fundraiser
Moh’s Martial Arts will offer a simple self-defense class for ages 12 and up fas a fundraiser for the Waunakee Middle School Dance Team. The class will be from 6-7 p.m. at Waunakee Middle School To register online, visit https://bit.ly/self-defense2022.