May 31: Memorial Day cemetery programs
American Legion Post 360 will have ceremonies for the departed veterans at the following cemeteries: 8 a.m., Union Cemetery in Vienna, Hwy 113; 8:20 a.m., Kolman Cemetery, West Woodland Drive; 8:40 a.m., Kingsley Cemetery, Kingsley Road; 9 a.m. St John’s Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. St Mary’s Cemetery.
May 31: Memorial Day Parade, Program
The Memorial Program starts off with parade at 10:30 a.m. at the Fire Station on O’Malley Street, then to Main Street. The Color Guard leads the parade to the American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee. The 11 a.m. program includes Pledge of Allegiance, Prayer, and Eulogy (Chaplain Post 360), Laying of Wreath, Roll call of our deceased Veterans, Prayer, Salute to our departed Comrades and Taps.
June 2: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe from 9:30-11 a.m. June 2 at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Club house. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with a family member or friend. The theme for June 2 is “Bugs and Butterflies,: and will feature naturalist Anne Basken’s program on butterflies. Registrations are requested by calling the senior center at (608) 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month, Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated a requested to wear a mask.
June 2: Concerts in the Park
The Waunakee Community Band’s first concert of the 2022 summer season will be on June 2 at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in Village Park. This marks the beginning of the 37th season of providing free musical entertainment for the community. We encourage families and especially children to come to this first concert to hear music just for them. The Waunakee Music Boosters will sponsor an ice cream social and Kona Ice will also be available. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of rain, the concert will be at the High School gym. This is the first in a series of five concerts during the months of June and July. Copies of the summer concert dates will be available for the audience to take home. The next concert is June 16.
June 3: Habitat golf outing
Habitat Young Professionals of Dane County will participate in a golf outing at Sixmile Creek Golf Course to benefit Habitat for Humanity June 3. For information, visit habitatdane.org/golf.
June 4: Schumacher Farm Music Festival
Schumacher Farm Park’s Music Festival runs from 2-8 p.m. June 4 at the county park on Hwy. 19 just east of Waunakee. Three bands, including Back2Back Acoustic, Back 40 with county music, and John ‘Elvis’ Lyons and the Jail House Hound Dogs will play.
June 5: Community Awards Banquet
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Community Awards Banquet at Rex’s Innkeeper from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Waunakee’s community organizations will recognize those who make Waunakee a better place to live. To register, visit https://www.waunakeechamber.com and see the community calendar under Events.
June 11: VFW Brat Fest
Waunakee’s VFW Post 11244 will serve up brats from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Piggly Wiggly as a fundraiser.