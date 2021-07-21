The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
July 24: Wauna Spike entries welcome
The Waunakee Lions Club will serve up the 25th (almost) Annual Wauna Spike, a co-ed 6 person volleyball tournament. This year’s tournament will be Saturday, July 24, at the Ripp Park soccer fields. All ages are eligible to participate. Pool competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and will run until roughly 1 p.m. Playoffs are expected to conclude around 6 p.m.Play will occur in three divisions: Power, Intermediate & Recreation. Underhand serves will be required for the Recreation Division. Teams will be required to field 3 men and 3 women for tournament play. Team entries cost $90 each. Each team will be guaranteed 8 games prior to the beginning of playoffs. Teams making the playoffs will then participate in a single elimination playoff format. Cash prizes will be available for Power & Intermediate Divisions. Recreation will have “fun” prizes. Entry forms can be found at “www.waunafest.org.” If you have questions, contact Lion Kerry Cartier at 338-8266 or Lion Randy Dahmen at 849-9595. Completed entries, with team fees, must be received by July 15.
July 24: WaunaFest Arts & Craft Fair
The 34th annual WaunaFest Arts & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Waunakee Lioness Club, will be at Centennial Park from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 24. In addition, the Lioness will serve hot park and beef sandwiches plus snacks at the festival all weekend long.
July 25: Legion float in WaunaFest parade
The Waunakee American Legion and Auxiliary, along with veterans, will have a float in the July 25 WaunaFest parade and are seeking members and veterans to ride on the parade wagon. It will have seats. Anyone interested is asked to contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481 or by email shirleybear@outlook.com. Those riding on the float will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall.
July 25: WaunaFest Car Show
The car, truck and motorcycle show sponsored by the American Legion Post 360, will be Sunday July 25, at Centennial Park from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All makes, models and years are welcome. There is a $10 entry fee. Fifteen participant voting awards and one best of show and children’s choice award will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Show cars should look for the signs for entering off of Holiday Drive. McDonald’s value meal certificates will be given to the first 65 vehicles. Also Sunday at WaunaFest will be: Knights of Columbus breakfast at the adjoining park shelter; softball games on two diamonds. Two beer tents on the grounds; carnival rides and games. Any questions contact Mike Mcilwee at mikemcilwee@gmail.com or (608) 849-5306.
July 27: Live from the Park
All That Jazz will play Big Band Jazz at the Village Park Gazebo July 27 as part of the Live from the Park music series. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m.
July 27: Flavors of Tibet
The Waunakee Public Library will present a cooking demonstration with Chef Lily Kilfoy at 6:30 p.m. July 27. The chef will demonstrate her take on tantalizing cuisine from Tibet. Participants can sample steamed Chicken Momo Dumplings, Vegetable Tarkari Curry, and Jasmine Rice Pudding with Honey and Golden Raisins. They will also learn about customary tea, the revered clarified butter known as Ghee, and much more. Please register for this class as registration is capped at 25.
July 28: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m.
July 29: Community Band returns in concert
The Waunakee Community Band is back and ready and eager to entertain with great music and much fun!! The first concert will be July 29 at 7 p.m. in the Village Park Gazebo. Featured that evening will be recognition of the Waunakee Fire Department for 125 years of service to the community. There will be a special performance of a song dedicated to long-time member Donna Reinhold who we lost to COVID-19. Dedication of the redbud tree donated to the village (at the village park) by the band to celebrate 35 years will be presented to the village president and village administrator. Supper will be provided by Milio’s of Waunakee starting at 5:30. The next concert is Aug. 12 and will be the annual Patriotic Concert. Come and enjoy—bring a chair or blanket to sit on. In case of rain the concert will be held at the high school Performing Arts Center.
Aug. 1: Dance Team Brat Stand
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team will have a brat stand at the Waunakee Piggly Wiggly on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The menu includes brats, burgers, chips, soda and water. Proceeds will help the team pay for costumes, competition fees, poms, team bonding activities and more.
Aug. 6: Vaccination clinic
The Waunakee school district and public health department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heritage Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. No identification is required for the free, walk-up clinic. It is open to everyone 12 and under, but those under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian present.