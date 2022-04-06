The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
April 15: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will host a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi, baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie. Full bar available. The post is located at W. River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Meals can be dine-in or carry-out. To order, call (608) 849-7480 starting at 3 p.m.
April 16: Easter Trail
FPC (First Presbyterian Church) will host an Easter Trail Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m.-noon. Families can come and walk through the classrooms stopping at each station to learn more about the Easter story and receive a treat. The church is located at 5763 Hwy. Q.
April 18: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is April 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo begins at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. 50-50 raffle during intermission. The next two bingo nights are Monday, April 18 and May 10 at Saint Mary of the Lake, located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find them on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.
April 20: Mountain Bike Team meeting
An informational meeting for families interested in the Mountain Biking Team is set for April 20 at 6 p.m. at the Waunakee Middle School Library.
April 21: Scrappy Sewers party
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library will celebrate their Scrappy Sewers and their contributions to the Friends over the years at the next meeting/party at 6:30 p.m. in Community Hall at the library. They will give reports on successful recent activities. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. in the library programming room. Members will consider items on the latest Wish List from the library. Greeting card sets and handmade bird/bat/duck houses will be available for purchase. For information, contact Jean at jelvekrog@gmail.com. New members are welcome.