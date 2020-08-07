Trail Work - An Ice Age Trail Alliance Lodi Valley Chapter Trail Improvement event will be on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at the South Merrimac Ferry Wayside: https://goo.gl/maps/5SdNk. Wear a mask for initial instructions; social distancing will be practiced. For more information, contact Bill at (608) 843-3926.
Art Class - River Arts on Water Studio will host a virtual art workshop titled “Making Mandalas” with instructor Ellen Rosewall on Saturday, Aug. 22, with morning and afternoon sessions from 9:30-12 and 1-3:30 pm. For more information or to register, visit RiverArtsInc.org or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org
