Oct. 23: Halloween at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park will host Halloween at the Farm with wagon rides, haunted scary stations in the fields, treats, a magician, animals, music, games, storytelling and more. The event will be from 4-8 p.m. For more information, contact Dale Otradovec at (608) 575-2113.
Oct. 23: Clear the Creek
Volunteers are needed to help remove logjams and debris from Six Mile Creek from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23. Meet next to the barns at the end of Enchanted View Lane in the town of Westport. Please bring saws or other cutting equipment, as well as clothing that can get wet or dirty (or waders). Call (608) 571-7836 with any questions. Another clear the creek event is set for Nov. 20.
Oct. 23: Jump Around Tailgate
One Community Bank, in conjunction with the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and Octopi Brewing, will host a tailgating event Oct. 23 for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue football came starting a half-hour prior to gametime. Complimentary food from Beef Butter BBQ and beer from Octopi will be served, along with soft drinks, hot chocolate and water. Pumpkins will be available for kids to decorate, and anyone who wears a Halloween costume will receive free items. The bank will match donations that day up to $2,000 for the Waunakee Community School District’s Student Financial Assistance Fund.
Oct. 23: Drug Take-back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition’s Drug Take-Back Event is Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Waunakee Police Department, 205 N Klein Dr., from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The public can dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, including controlled and uncontrolled substances, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, creams, non-aerosol sprays, vials, inhalers, vitamins and pet medications by dumping all pills out of pill bottles into a Ziploc baggy. Through a collaboration with MERI, Epi-pens, sharps and needles can be disposed of at this this event only. Strict social distancing guidelines will be followed. The public is asked to stay in your vehicles, pull-up in front of the Waunakee Police Department then continue to drive thru their front parking lot. Volunteers get your items. Please wear your masks and do not forget to ask for a free lock box and/or lock bag to lock up your meds!
Oct. 27: Waunakee Farmers Market
This will be the last week for the Waunakee Farmers Market. The market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Oct. 28: Climate Change Governance
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled Climate Change Governance. Leah Horowitz, professor of Environmental Studies at UW-Madison, will talk about climate change as a profoundly social, cultural, political and and economic issue. The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Nov. 2: Gymnastics Boosters Wreath Sale
The Waunakee/DeForest Gymanstics Boosters wreath sale is underway. Through Nov. 2, community members can can order various sizes of fresh wreaths, garland, centerpieces, swags, poinsettias and new this year porch pots. The Waunakee/DeForest Gymnastics Boosters supports the Waunakee/DeForest Community School District gymnastic programs by providing funds for equipment, workshops, attending tournaments, supportive athletic enrichment and much more. Their only annual fundraiser is the Wreath Sale. The wreaths will be available for a drive-thru pick-up Nov. 19 (5 p.m.-8 p.m.) or Nov. 20 (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. All orders must be picked up during this time. To order, visit https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1599. If you are unable to order online, call (608) 516-9548 and leave a message for assistance or email boosterswreathsale@gmail.com.
Nov. 4: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Nov. 4: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off of Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with family member and friends. The theme for November is “A Little Bit Country.” Guitarist and entertainer Tom Waselchuk will will entertain, and refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385.
Nov. 5: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity will serve a drive-through fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5.
Nov. 8: Constitutional History author
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled “Beginning the World Over Again: A Constitutional History, 1774-1789” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 on Zoom. Dr. Dan Madden will discuss his book “Beginning the World Over Again” and the colorful characters from our world’s history, including Thomas Paine, Jean-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, and John Adams.