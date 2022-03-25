The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
March 25: St. Peter Parish fish fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K, Ashton, will serve a fish fry dinner, dine-in or carry-out, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 25. For information, visit ashtoncatholic.com.
March 25: Library perennials sale
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library is once again selling perennials to support the library. Orders for new plants are due Friday, March 25. Order forms can be dropped off at the library or mailed to Jim Elvekrog, Treasurer, 401 Doral Ct. Order forms can be found on the library website, waupl.org, or in the library lobby. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
March 26: Wellness and Energy Fair
The Village Center is partnering with the Waunakee Lions Club and Waunakee Utilities to host the annual Wellness and Energy Fair on Saturday, March 26, from 8:30 am.-noon. This free event is open to all ages and will include community groups, health screenings, information booths and energy demonstrations. Mark your calendars and bring your entire family to this fun and educational event. There will be lots of giveaways and everyone that attends will be eligible for some fantastic door prizes. We will also be offering some free group fitness classes. There will be approximately 40 exhibitors at the event.
March 28: School Safety meeting
The Waunakee school board is inviting residents to an in-person Community Engagement meeting designed to obtain stakeholder feedback on school safety planning. The meeting will be Monday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Community High School Performing Arts Center, 301 Community Dr. It will also be live streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A Spanish interpreter will be present, but anyone needing assistance in a language other than English is asked to contact Angie Ramos, District Interpreter and Translator, at (608) 849-2000, Option 2. Community members are also welcome to submit questions by 4 p.m. March 25 by filling out the form at https://forms.gle/6ssUEXp8MckgUYnAA.
March 28: St. John’s Cemetery cleanup
St. John the Baptist Church will have a cemetery cleanup later this month. All Christmas and winter decorations must be removed by Monday, March 28. The cemetery staff will dispose of any remaining decorations. All summer flowers and decorations will be allowed until the fall cleanup in October. Anyone with questions can refer to the cemetery regulations in the information boxes at the cemetery or the church website, www.stjb.org.
March 29: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is Tuesday, March 29, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. A 50-50 raffle will be offered during intermission. The next two bingo nights are April 18, and May 10, at Saint Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find them on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.
March 29: Birdhouse Workshop
A Waunakee School District Community Education class will bring parents and children together for a birdhouse workshop March 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the Waunakee High School Innovation Center. To register, visit https.//waunkaee.revtrak.net and navigate to the community education classes.
March 31: Vaccine Clinic
The Waunakee Public Library is excited to partner with Public Health Madison Dane County to provide a free COVID-19 vaccination 3:30-6:30 p.m. No appointments, ID, or insurance required. Public Health staff will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses available while supplies last. Everyone 5 and older is welcome; however, 5- to 17-year-olds need a parent or guardian present. Anyone can attend either clinic for either their 1st, 2nd, or booster dose. 201 North Madison Street, Waunakee.
April 1: Blessed Trinity Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will hosting its final drive-thru fish fry of the season at St. Michael’s church, 109 S. Military Rd, Dane on April 1, serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Visit btcatholic.us for details.
April 2: Ukraine author visit, fundraiser
Join author and public speaker Dr. Ruslana Westerlund, at the Waunakee Public Library, Saturday, April 2 at 11 a.m. She is a local Ukrainian whose family is still in Ukraine and who has appeared on all major Wisconsin TV networks in sharing about her country, her resilient fearless people, and this unjust war. She will talk about the war and read from her memoir From Borsch to Burgers, which she published before the war started. All the proceeds from her book sales will go to support Ukrainians in Ukraine, specifically to purchase medical supplies
April 2: Trinity Irish Dancers
Back by popular demand The Trinity Irish Dancers will perform at the Waunakee Public Library on Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. They will demonstrate their jaw-dropping skills and passion for the Irish jig! Their thirty minute ensemble performance is too good to miss. All ages welcome.{/span}
April 7: Waunakee FFA Alumni Meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will be meeting on Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
April 7: Chamber Dinner and Auction
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce’s Dinner and Auction, with the theme of Back in the Saddle, is April 7 at Rex’s Innkeeper.
April 7: Waunakee Memory Café
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, April 7, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The café’s theme is “Everything Old Is New Again.” Antique Dealer Ann Nelson will show and talk about some of her antique collection. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can wear masks if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are requested to wear a mask. If the Waunakee Schools are closed due to weather conditions, the café will not be held.
April 8: St. Peter Parish Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will serve a Friday fish fry with dine-in buffet or carry-out from 4:30-7 p.m. April 8. The parish is at 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton. For information, visit ashtoncatholic.com.