The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
June 11: VFW Brat Fest
Waunakee’s VFW Post 11244 will serve up brats from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Piggly Wiggly as a fundraiser.
June 11: Retirement of the Old Colors
On June 11, American Legion Post 360, Auxiliary Unit 360 and the Boy Scouts, Troop 46, will have a retirement of the Old Colors ceremony. The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee. Section 8(k) of the Flag Code states: “The Flag, when it is in such a condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Since 1937, The American Legion has promoted the use of a public flag disposal ceremony. This ceremony is a fitting tribute and an overt expression of patriotism, which enhances the public’s understanding of honor and respect due the American Flag. All are welcome to attend.
June 12-14: FPC Vacation Bible Study
Youths are invited to join FPC (First Presbyterian Church) on an off-road adventure to experience the greatness of God’s love. The camp will explore colorful Southwest canyons of rock-solid faith and discover that God is Monumental! The camp runs June 12–14, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is open at myfpc.org Cost is $30.
June 13: Customs & Culture of Japan
Joe Fahey will discuss his experiences with the Japanese culture at the Waunakee Public Library on Monday, June 13 at 6:30 p.m. Having spent a year in Japan, he is well versed in the intricacies of life there, including social norms, etiquette, transportation, sports and most of all, the food. He will give you a peek behind the curtain that most westerners never see. Program will be in a fun storytelling format.
June 14: Cranes over Wisconsin
Learn about the cranes of Wisconsin at the Waunakee Public Library on Tuesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. with Stephanie Schmidt, the outreach coordinator for the International Crane Foundation. You will be able to identify Sandhill Cranes and Whooping Cranes, know the history of both crane species, understand the current work crane conservation partners are doing to protect cranes in Wisconsin and throughout their flyways, and find out how you can be an ambassador for cranes.
June 16: Tai Chi/Qigong
The Waunakee Senior Center will offer Tai Chi/Qigong in the Park behind the Waunakee Village/Senior Center at 11 a.m. on Thursday June 16, July 14 and/or Aug. 11. There is no charge for these sessions, but we ask that you call the Waunakee Senior Center (608)849-8385 to register. In case of rain, the sessions will be held in the lower level studio. If you are more comfortable exercising from a chair than standing, feel free to bring your own chair.
June 16: Concerts in the Park
The Waunakee Community Band will present their second concert of the summer season on Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. in the gazebo in the Village Park. The band will celebrate the Waunakee School District Music Department for 100 years of making music. There will be a special recognition of Waunakee graduates who are still involved in music. Milio’s sandwiches will be available for supper beginning at 5:30 p.m. and Kona Ice will also be available. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the High School Performing Arts Center. The next concert is the Patriotic Concert on June 30.
June 20: WaunaFest meeting
WaunaFest Board will hold its regular meeting on June 20 at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee. At 6:30 p.m. there will be a food court meeting, a public health representative will be there to go over the requirements of the food tent. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. is to promote, organize, and execute all matters related to WaunaFest. The purpose of the WaunaFest is to promote goodwill for the community, to benefit the people of the community, and to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the community. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
June 20: Hiking the Ice Age Trail
Lou Ann Novak is one of fewer than 400 people who have hiked the entire Ice Age National Scenic trail, earning the designation of “Thousand Miler.” She will discuss The Ice Age National Scenic Trail on Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Waunakee Public Library. The trail is entirely within Wisconsin and is one of only 11 National Scenic Trails. More than 2.3 million people use the Ice Age Trail each year to hike and snowshoe, to backpack.
June 21: Live from the Park
The Live from the Park series kicks off June 21 when Caravan plays Gypsy swing from 6-8 p.m. at Village Park. Food carts will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. The series will continue Tuesday evenings through Aug. 2.
June 27-July 1: 5 Day Club
Kids in Waunakee ages 3-99 are invited to attend 5 Day Club at JoAnn Buchanan Rounds home, 104 W. Second St., from 3-4:30 p.m. 5 Day Clubs are non-denominational and international in scope and are taught by summer missionaries sharing Bible stores and verses, songs, a true missionary story, and games. Parents are welcome to attend. Anyone with questions can contact JoAnn Buchanan Rounds at (608) 849-4890.