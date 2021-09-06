“A Driftless Murder” is Jerry McGinley’s sixth mystery novel, and in it, Detective Pat Donegal makes another appearance. McGinley, of Waunakee, has come to know some recurring characters in his books so well, they’ve almost taken on a life of their own. He has spent a lot of time with Donegal, the investigator in his recently published “A Driftless Murder.”
“I don’t always decide what’s going to happen to the characters,” he said.
The book’s first chapter has Detective Donegal investigating an unsolved murder of a priest. Father Giovanni Benetti was murdered in the fictitious village of Lake Hope in Kickapoo County, and Donegal obliges a dying nun’s last request to investigate. To learn more about the 15-year-old case, Donegal seeks out County Chief Deputy Hennie Duggan who was a young deputy in Kickapoo County at the time.
Three years later, Duggan requests Donegal’s help in investigating the discovery of human remains.
“A Driftless Murder” has found the largest publisher McGinley has worked with. Describing his experience with University of Wisconsin Press, McGinley said far more work went into the editing and review process of this novel. Before it was accepted, it was read by two authors; one liked it, the other did not. A third author was then consulted, and with his positive review, the deal was sealed.
McGinley, a retired English teacher at DeForest High School, said he always talked with students about the importance of pre-writing and revising. Working with University of Wisconsin Press was a perfect example. Seven authors read the book and suggested revisions. McGinley said he took advantage of his fellow mystery writers’ advice, even changing the title.
“The process really does work. I learned a lot from the work and it will help in the future,” McGinley said.
In the 18 months since his novel was accepted for publication, he’s written drafts of two other mystery novels with Pat Donegal, often spending four hours a day at the Waunakee Public Library on his laptop. If “A Driftless Murder” is successful, those novels may be accepted as well.
McGinley was born in Wisconsin’s driftless region and lived there until he was 5 years old.
“I’ve always gone back there. I’ve always been pretty intrigued by the geography,” he said. Other Wisconsin settings for his mysteries include the Milwaukee suburbs, the Madison area and northern Wisconsin.
He seems pleased with this work, noting the mystery is complicated.
“To me, the interaction of the characters is more important than the plot,” he said, adding that he tries to make them believable.
The characters are human beings with flaws and no superhuman powers, McGinley said, noting as an author, he is interested in how they change and can be unpredictable.
“Things in the book are surprising but logical if you consider the situation. I think there will be surprises,” McGinley said.
Just published in September, the book is on sale at Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble. McGinley said he is looking forward to giving readings and meeting people again.