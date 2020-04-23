May 7: National Day of Prayer
Instead of at the flag pole we will join together over Zoom to pray for our country and our community. Please email freeborn@christianlife-waunakee.org for a Zoom link. The date is Thursday, May 7 at 12:00 noon. Prayer will last for about half an hour. This is ecumenical and all denominations are welcome to participate. We are calling on God in this present hour of difficulty.
