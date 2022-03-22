No matter that the United States was under a lockdown to prevent the highly contagious and dangerous coronavirus from spreading, the Create Waunakee Committee continued to forge ahead, finding new ways to highlight the creative endeavors and innovation right in the village of 14,000 and grow its creative economy.
Last week, that committee was honored with one of the Governor's Tourism Awards during the 2022 awards presentation. Their work began with virtual programs initially and later art exhibits and workshops. One of the first programs, “Waunakee is Home,” featured monthly online interviews with community members. It was the brainchild of Silvia Guerin as a way to foster engagement in the community.
Guerin said each of the committee members is asked to bring ideas to the table, and this was hers. It was intended to showcase the village's diversity in a way that is not polarizing.
"The main focus is to create ideas that would bring the creative economy of Waunakee. So ideas that could shine a light on Waunakee as a community that is vibrant and has so many activities happening, and of course promoting our businesses and inviting more people to come to Waunakee," Guerin said.
"Waunakee is Home" showed the community that Waunakee is often misread as "not diverse," Guerin said.
"We have so much diversity in Waunakee, not necessarily in the color of the skin that is obvious to look at, but in the different backgrounds... from ethnicity, from culture, from difference of thoughts or upbringing," she added.
Village Trustee Erin Moran chairs the committee, and remembered the first meeting in 2020.
"We met for the first time, had these grand ideas and exciting brainstorming for what this group could accomplish and then by our next monthly meeting we were the beginning stages of the pandemic," Moran said. "We've already been able to accomplish so much during these past two years and I'm looking forward to what else Create Waunakee will bring to the community in years to come."
Moran said she was thankful work of the committee members, staff and community volunteers could be recognized, adding they've worked hard to bring the ideas to live and support the arts.
"There's creativity within everyone, and that's something the committee has been doing a great job of highlighting, the variety of ways that creative hobbies, jobs, and passions make a positive impact on our community," Moran said. "The programs, exhibits and events we've been able to put on give residents a chance to connect with the Village in a new way and draw visitors in to support our creative economy."
Kylie West, assistant to the village administrator and one of four staff nominated the committee for the awards, saying she felt the work fit the tourism category perfectly.
As stated on the Create Waunakee website, its mission is to “inspire, connect and unite current and future community members in showcasing and building upon what makes Waunakee a unique and vibrant place to live,work, and visit.”
Virtual programs brought community members together at a time when many were isolated. Then, last year, the committee stepped into the physical world with a number of new events likely to become annual traditions.
The first was the Wisconsin Regional Artists Program in May. It brought artists throughout the state to the Waunakee Public Library for a juried art exhibit and a workshop.
“Waunakee’s first exhibit featured 25 artists from Waunakee and surrounding communities and 46 pieces of beautiful artwork, which went on display at history hall at Waunakee Public Library,” the award nomination notes. Already, plans are underway for this year's workshop led by a local artist.
Then in June, the Create Waunakee committee facilitated Waunakee’s first participation in the worldwide Make Music Day. Each year on the summer solstice, in participating communities, musicians are invited to play at different public locations for free for people to enjoy. Bands played at the Village Hall, the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce, at restaurants and other locations.
In the fall, the Create Waunakee committee facilitated the Waunakee Artisan Market at Schumacher Farm Park. Two local artists, Natasha Lutes and Rona Neri, helped spearhead the effort, bringing 31 artisans to the juried one-day event that drew more than 800 shoppers. It offered artists a low-cost market to show and sell paintings, sculptures and other products.
The events drew residents to the downtown areas of the village, along with visitors, giving people “a reason to explore Waunakee in a variety of different ways,” West said.
The village's Create Waunakee Committee and the other award recipients were honored at the Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism (WISGOT). The awards are sponsored by the Wisconsin Council on Tourism and acknowledge leadership, commitment and innovation.