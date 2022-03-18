The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
March 21: WaunaFest board meeting
WaunaFest Board will hold its regular meeting on March 21, at 7 p.m, at Waunabowl, 301 South Century Ave. The purpose of the WaunaFest Board, Inc. is to promote, organize, and execute all matters related to WaunaFest. The purpose of the WaunaFest is to promote goodwill for the community, to benefit the people of the community, and to contribute to the wellbeing of the people of the community. All who are interested and would like to participate are welcome to come to the meeting. For more information contact Jim Pingel at (319) 493-1502 or jimp@soundavv.com
March 22: Women in Jazz
The Waunakee Public Library will hosting a Zoom event on Tuesday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m. on the influence and contributions of women in Jazz (Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and more). This program will give an understanding of their personal lives, their ability to survive in a time when jazz was considered “a man’s world.” It also covers the full spectrum of years, genre, recordings, and recognized achievements.
March 23: Italian traditions, Wisconsin style
At the Waunakee Public Library, Tuesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m., author Lindsay Christians will talk with Chef Francesco Mangano, owner of Madison’s intimate Italian restaurant, Osteria Papavero, about his culinary journey. They’ll discuss the growth of the local food scene, the influence of the Dane County Farmers’ Market, the opportunities and challenges of running a restaurant in downtown Madison and the effects of the pandemic on independent restaurants.
March 24: Hunter Education Registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place in person from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24 at the Waunakee Village Center, 333 S Madison St. or by calling or emailing: Heather Fiess at (608) 443-6675, cola1119@gmail.com by March 24 to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 50 students. Students should attend the registration in person and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy 19 from 6-9 p.m. April 8, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 9.
March 25: St. Peter Parish fish fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K, Ashton, will serve a fish fry dinner, dine-in or carry-out, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 25. For information, visit ashtoncatholic.com.
March 25: Library perennials sale
The Friends of the Waunakee Public Library is once again selling perennials to support the library. Orders for new plants are due Friday, March 25. Order forms can be dropped off at the library or mailed to Jim Elvekrog, Treasurer, 401 Doral Ct. Order forms can be found on the library website, waupl.org, or in the library lobby. Proceeds from this annual fundraiser benefit the Waunakee Public Library.
March 29: Bingo Night
Saint Mary of the Lake Bingo Night is Tuesday, March 29, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for refreshments and bingo at 7 p.m. Prizes range from $25 to $100 per game. A 50-50 raffle will be offered during intermission. The next two bingo nights are April 18, and May 10, at Saint Mary of the Lake is located at 5460 Mary Lake Road, just off Hwy M. For more information, visit www.stjb.org, find them on Facebook, or call 849-5121, ext. 136.