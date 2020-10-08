Textured Apples
It’s apple season!

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Textured Apple

Supplies:

-red, brown and green construction paper

-red tissue paper

-scissors

-glue stick

What to Do:

-cut red construction paper into an apple shape

-cut tissue paper into small squares

-glue tissue paper pieces to the apple

-add a brown stem and green leaf

