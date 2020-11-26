Terrific Turkey

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Supplies:

-paper plate

-markers or paint

-yellow, red and white paper

-googly eyes

-glue

What to Do:

-color the center circle of the plate brown

-add colors around the ribbed edger to create the look of feathers

-add a beak and waddle

-finish with big white eyes and googly eyes on top

Have fun making this terrific turkey and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

