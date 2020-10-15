Oct. 15: Journaling Through the Pandemic
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 on journaling during the pandemic. Author and Journaling Coach Judith Joy will share the benefits of journaling during a pandemic and give us tips for fast journaling: https://zoom.us/j/98996406379
Oct. 16: Westport Legion Post Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve fish dinners from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 to help support local veteran programs. Choose from baked or deep fried cod, a large walleye filet. dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, choice of potato or french frys, cookie and coffee and start at just $9. Located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are carry-out only. Call (608) 849-7480 to order ahead or order in person.
Oct. 17: Clear the Creek
Please join volunteers and Capitol Water Trails in helping remove log jams on Six Mile Creek between Mill Road and the Woodland Drive pond. This will make this section of creek accessible to paddlers and make the flow of water more efficient. At 9 a.m., meet at the Mill Road bridge to touch base. We will work on the rocky section just below Mill with a few small blockages. You can bring saws and get in the water to cut or stay dry up on the banks to toss branches out of the way. No experience is necessary and kids are welcome. For additional information, please visit the Friends of Six Mile Creek group on Facebook.
Oct. 17: Legion Auxiliary burger, brat sale
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a drive-thru sale of their renowned WaunaFest hamburgers and cheeseburgers along with Johnsonville Brats at the American Legion, 417 E Main Street, on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or until supplies run out. The menu will feature a choice of hamburgers ($5), cheeseburgers ($5) and Johnsonville Brats ($5), all served with a bag of chips. Onions, mustard and ketchup will also be available. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to order and pick up your food without leaving your car. The event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call (608) 338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com.
Oct. 19: Earth Day and environmental action
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom webinar titled Earth Day: The Past, Present and Future of Environmental Action on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Tia Nelson, Managing Director of the Climate program at the Outrider Foundation, will show the organization’s Earth Day film and discuss the reasons for making the film and how it contextualizes the past, present, and future of environmental action.
Oct. 21: The two pandemics
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom webinar titled Twice in a Lifetime: Experience with an Exhibition on the Pandemic of 1918 and How it Resonates in 2020 on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. In 2018 Micaela Sullivan-Fowler installed an exhibition called “Staggering Losses: WW1 and the Influenza Pandemic of 1918.” Little did she know that the exhibition would be shuttered by another (current) pandemic. She will give a short background on the exhibition itself, how the “Spanish Flu” affected our local populations and how the exhibition resonated for those who visited. Micaela will also touch on the similarities and differences between the two pandemics.
Oct. 22: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market runs from 4-6 p.m. in the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo’s parking lot Wednesdays through October.
Oct. 23: St. Peter Fish Fry
St. Peter Parish will serve a drive-thru fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the school parking lot, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton.
Oct. 24: Cross St. tailgate and drive-up
When you say WIS-CON-SIN, you said it all! There will be a celebration of Badgers back on the field, and what better way than a tailgate! On Saturday, Oct. 24, Red & White Wine Bar, along with Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 are tailgating with their renowned WaunaFest hamburgers ($5), cheeseburgers ($5), Johnsonville Brats ($5). Each order will include a bag of chips. Raw onions, mustard & ketchup will also be available. Grab some food, then a drink at Red & White to show your support to the BIG 1 and Badger Football. It will be open from 2-4 p.m or until sold out, rain or shine. Sign up to savor your own champagne bottle on the patio. Social distancing will be enforced and masks must be worn until seated to eat/drink. For more information, call Shirley (608) 334-1481 or send a message to shirleybear@outlook.com
Oct. 24: National Drug Take Back Day
Supported by the Wisconsin Department of Justice “Drug Take-Back Day” Campaign and in collaboration with the Waunakee Police Department, the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition will have a Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Waunakee Police Department located at 205 N Klein Drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. You may safely dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and pet medications by dumping all pills out of pill bottles into a Ziploc baggy. Again, MERI will safely dispose of Epi-pens, sharps and needles. Also, dispose of unwanted electronic smoking devices such as e-cigarettes, juuls and vapes only during this event! _lease stay in your vehicles, pull-up in front of the Waunakee Police Department and volunteers will come out to get your items. Please wear your masks and do not forget to ask for a free lock box and/or lock bag to lock up your meds and receive a free mask with our WCCC logo on it.
Oct. 31: Village Center Halloween Contest
The Waunakee Village Center’s virtual Halloween contest will run through Oct. 31. Share a picture with the Village Center to be entered into the contest. Prizes for originality and creativity will be awarded for the following categories: Ages 1 and Under, Ages 2-4, Ages 5-8, Ages 9-12, Ages 13-17, and Adult. Photos must be submitted to cgavinski@waunakee.com by 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1 to be considered for the contest. Winners will be chosen by the Create Waunakee Committee and will be announced by Wednesday, Nov. 4. This is a free program, but participants must register through the Village Center.
