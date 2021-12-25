Planners for the new Waunakee Public Library that opened in the summer of 2019 had remarkable insight when including something unique to libraries: History Hall. The long hallway to the immediate right when entering the main doors features a 17-foot-long mural that tells of the village’s first 100 years. Beyond that are three large exhibit cases with themes relating to various aspects of local history. These cases are changed periodically.
The first three exhibits featured the beginnings of Waunakee: the agricultural livelihood of early area settlers; the small country schools that educated children; and the railroad that brought Waunakee into existence in 1871.
The current exhibits showcase the three early churches of the mid-to late-1800s to the present time; the 125th anniversary of the Waunakee Fire Department; and the village’s 150th anniversary, or Sesquicentennial. In January, the Sesquicentennial case will be replaced. It is vibrant and colorful, featuring the large, hand-made 100th anniversary quilt in the background. Many visitors can spot squares submitted by their relatives fifty years ago. There are other items that reflect the Centennial celebrations of 1971.
Since the first 100 years were summarized at the beginning of the hallway, this case mainly focuses on new community developments from 1971 going forward. There have been many. Three, however, were selected to highlight: the Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce, the annual WaunaFest celebration, and the Waunakee Community Band. They have become mainstays in the Village, and attract visitors from far beyond its boundaries. The case is full of artifacts and memorabilia. If you have not yet seen the library exhibits, please consider a visit before the change.
And now, an exhibit quiz: Can you find a church that is “on the ball” somewhere in the exhibits? It’s in full view. The library will give a prize to those who can spot the object. Please place your written answer in the drop box at the library; a librarian can assist you. Please include your name, whether you are a youth or adult, and how to contact you. Happy hunting!