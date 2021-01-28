Snow painting
Winter scenes can be created with white paint and dark paper to show snow.

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Supplies:

-dark colored paper

-white paint

-Q-tip

What to Do:

White paint looks just like snow on dark paper. Dot the paint with a Q-tip, with a fingertip or a pencil eraser. Create a picture of a snow fort or a big snowstorm. The possibilities are endless. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

