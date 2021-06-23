The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
June 28: Baking lab
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom program, The Baked Lab: Flourless Chocolate Cake, Monday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn how to make flourless chocolate cake with Shawn from the Baked Lab. See the library’s calendar online for the link.
June 30: Six Mile Creek exploration
On Wednesday, June 30, at 1 p.m. The Aldo Leopold Nature Center will lead a a program outside the Waunakee Public Library to explore Six Mile Creek. Aldo Leopold Nature Center Staff will guide an exploration of life in and around the creek. Registration required (call 849-4217 or register on the library’s website). The program is for ages 5+.
June 30: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot at 301 S. Century Avenue from 3-6 p.m. June 23.
July 4: WaunaBoom
WaunaBoom will take place July 4 from 2-10:30 p.m. at Ripp Park with a day full of fun and an evening of fireworks. The Village of Waunakee is in need of volunteers for the event it hosts. Anyone able to help can visit waunaboom.com and click on Volunteer.
July 8: Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main Street, Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday July 8, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander, Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
July 8: Biz & Bev
The Waunakee Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Biz & Bev networking event at the Lamphouse Apartments rooftop, 203 E. Main St., from 4-6 p.m. The Ambassadors will serve as hosts. Chamber members are welcome to bring one guest.
July 15: Legion Auxiliary Unit Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Thursday, July 15, at the Post, 417 East Main Street. Cocktails are at 5:30 PM and at 6pm Rotisserie chicken provided by the Auxiliary. Bring your table setting and a dish to pass. Membership in the Auxiliary is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as children, grandchildren, and family members of veterans. The purpose of the Auxiliary is to support the American Legion and honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. The Auxiliary conducts various projects throughout the year in furtherance of these goals. For more information about the Auxiliary, call 608-334-1481 or send a message shirleybear@outlook.com