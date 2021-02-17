The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Feb. 19: Blessed Trinity Parish Fish Fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St Michael’s Church, 109 S Military Rd, Dane, on Feb. 19, 2021. Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. Visit the parish’s website, btcatholic.us, for details.
Feb. 19: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 in Westport will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod or a large walleye filet. Choose baked potato or French fries. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie and start at $11. A full bar is available. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store. Dinners are prepared and boxed up by volunteers, and all tips go to support veterans programs. Dinners are carry-out only. To order call (608) 849-7480.
Jan. 23: Local Author Visit
The Waunakee Public Library will host Wisconsin author and linguist Vivian Probst in a Zoom program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Probst has written a mystery about her own life and also, has spent several years rewriting this mystery into a gender-neutral form of English, called WEnglish, which is a new way to read and write English that champions the right for women to have their own words beyond male connotations. The English language does not contain any words that don’t tie women specifically to men.
Jan. 24: Snow Day at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park will host Snow Day at the Farm from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24 with variety of educational and fun activities.
Jan. 24: Grief During COVID
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom program titled Grief During Dovid for those struggling to find hope following a recent death or supporting someone else who is grieving. Agrace’s Taran Lancaster, community grief specialist, will present ways to cope with grief in this tumultuous time.
