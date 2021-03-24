The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
March 25: Gardening program
The Waunakee Public Library will dig into a Zoom program titled “10 Mistakes I Made in My Garden” on March 25 at 6:30 p.m. to help you avoid mistakes in your garden. If you’re not getting real results from your garden, then gardening isn’t as rewarding of a pastime as it could be. Megan Cain will share the top 10 mistakes she’s made in her (and others’) gardens so you can avoid them in your own.
March 26: Church fish fry
St. Peter Parish, 7121 Hwy. K in Ashton, will serve a drive-through fish fry from 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 26 at the school parking lot.
March 27: Easter Bunny event
Families can drive through Ripp Park, participate in fun activities, see the Easter Bunny and receive a goodie bag from 9-11 a.m. March 27.
March 27: Spaghetti dinner
American Legion Post 481 Auxiliary will offer a carry-out spaghetti dinner from 4-8 p.m. March 27. To order, call (608) 849-7480. The post is at Hwy. 113 at River Road, next to Taylor’s Liquor
March 30: Derek Endres: Tales from the Road
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom event on Tuesday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. featuring Derek Endres, a Waunakee native who, after graduating from High School, began a 5-year journey across North America. Freight trains, highways, boats, and his own two legs carried him from Maine to the Pacific shores. He’s been inspired by the people he’s met, the places he’s seen and is happy to share that inspiration. Endres will share his experience being a part of the Oscar nominated movie “Nomadland.”
March 31: Author Visit: Kristin Oakley
The Waunakee Public Library will present a Zoom event on Wednesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m., featuring Kristin Oakley who will discuss her debut novel, “Carpe Diem, Illinois.” For decades, the small town of Carpe Diem has quietly unschooled its children, eschewing tests and classrooms for real-life experiences. Now, long-smoldering political feuds and deep personal secrets threaten to explode. When the truth is finally revealed, can Carpe Diem ever be the same?
April 2: Legion Post 481 fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with deep fried or baked cod, or a large walleye filet, and a choice of baked potato or French fries. Dinners include coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie, and start at just $11. A full bar is available. Dinners are carry-out only. To place an order, call (608) 849-7480. The post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113. next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
April 4: St. John Cemetery Cleanup
St. John the Baptist Church will have a cemetery clean-up in early April. All Christmas and winter decorations must be removed by Sunday, April 4. The cemetery staff will dispose of any remaining decorations. Summer flowers will be allowed until the fall clean-up in late October. Please refer to the cemetery regulations in the Information boxes at the cemetery or the church website www.stjb.org.
April 8: Legion Post 360 meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 E Main St, Waunakee, will have a general meeting on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. No food or drink will be served. Social distancing and masks will be worn. All veterans are welcome to attend. For more information call or email Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or mcwilliamsfam5@tds.net
April 1 or 7: Hunter Education registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Educationclasswill take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 1 and 7 at the Waunakee Village Park shelter, 410 E. Main St. Call or email: Heather Fiess at (608) 843-6675, cola1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 40 students. Students should attend the registration in person and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain an ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy. 19 from 6-9 p.m. on April 16, and 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. on April 17.
April 15: Legion Auxiliary Meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA), William Lansing Unit 360, will resume its regular monthly meetings on Thursday, April 15, at the Post, 417 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing observed. No food or drink will be allowed. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren of veterans. The purpose of the ALA is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve, by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For more information on the ALA, 608-338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com
