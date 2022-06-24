Circulation desk—849-4217 waupl@waupl.org
Facebook: Waunakee Public Library
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Waunalib
HOURS
Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.–8 p.m.
Fri. 9 a.m.–6 p.m.
Sat. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
CLOSED SUNDAYS FOR THE SUMMER
Community Interest Survey
What do you want to see at the library? Share your thoughts to help us provide the best programs and services! Fill out the survey in the library lobby or online at https://tinyurl.com/WPLsurvey22 by July 1st. Plus your survey enters you into a drawing for one of ten library travel mugs!
Sign up for study rooms and curbside pickup on our web site or call. For virtual programs, please refer to our web site calendar for links.
ONGOING PROGRAMS:
Summer Reading program for kids and adults. Now through Aug. 17. See website for details
Preschool Storytime
Every Tuesday, 9:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. Every Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. Fun for preschoolers and caregivers who are getting ready for the school experience. Share more complex stories, songs, rhymes, and more! Recommended for developmental ages 3-5 (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Tiny Tots — Every Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., Every Thursday, 9:45 a.m.
An active 20 minute program of simple stories, rhymes, and songs. Recommended for developmental ages 0-3 and their caregiver (siblings welcome!). Registration not required.
Virtual Toddler Time — FacebookEvery Thursday, 10:45 a.m.Join us online for Toddler Time on Thursdays at 10:45am. We’ll share stories, songs, rhymes, and more.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS:
Maker Monday: Styrofoam PrintingMonday, June 27, 3 p.m.Make your artwork into a print. We will draw on foam printing plate to make an etching and then apply paint to transfer our artwork onto paper. For grades 1-4. Registration required.
Terrific Tuesday: Half Twisted-Half KnotTuesday, June 28, 1:30 & 3 p.m.Wisconsin’s best balloon twister and entertainer is back with his interactive show of balloon magic and comedy! This show will keep the audience guessing and laughing, and concludes with the performer attempting to wrestle his way inside of a giant balloon! Suggested ages 4+. No registration required, no ticket necessary.
Make: Finger PuppetsTuesday, June 28, 2 p.m. It’s Puppet Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to make something. This week come make your own finger puppets. No registration required.
Wood Carving for Beginners — Tuesday, June 28, 5:30 p.m.Join the Capital Area Carvers of Wisconsin as we go over the basics of wood carving and start a fun project. Class is limited to 20 people. Please register!
SHAPE with Martha — Wednesday, June 29, 6:30 a.m. Ready to change your body? Shape uses strength training to improve your muscle tone as quickly as possible. You’ll have a tighter body, a faster metabolism, and less fat by the time you’re done! Enjoy a truly body-changing workout every time.
Ocean Crafts — Wednesday, June 29, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.Drop in and make a variety of sea-animal-themed crafts with us! We’ll have all the supplies to make a variety of fish, an octopus, and an axolotl. Suggested for ages 5+. No registration required. This is a drop-in program — come anytime during the event!
Move: Puppet Workshop — Thursday, June 30, 2 p.m.It’s Puppet Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time to get up and move. This week come learn and practice your puppet skills! Get ready for next week’s puppet karaoke.
Poetry Reading — ZOOM — Thursday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.Martín Espada is the winner of the National Book Award for Poetry / 2021 for his book of poems called Floaters and has published more than twenty books as a poet, editor, essayist and translator. He has received the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, the Shelley Memorial Award, The Robert Creeley Award, an Academy of American Poets Fellowship, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. His book The Republic of Poetry was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Yoga, Qi Gong & Mindfulness — Friday, July 1, 9 a.m. Join Katrina Krych, RYT-500, from Radiant Lotus Yoga, for an hour long exploration of gentle hatha yoga, qi gong, and mindfulness practices. Gently wake up your body while grounding your energy, and supporting whatever is showing up in this cycle of your life. Meet us on the outdoor patio behind the library. If you have a mat and blocks, please bring them. Limited supply of mats and blocks available.
CLOSED July 4.
Mellow: Muppets From Space — Tuesday, July 5, 2:00 p.m.It’s Puppet Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s time mellow out. This week come watch Muppets from Space. There will also be a themed snack. Blankets, pillows, and sleeping bags are encouraged. No registration required.
PiYo with Sarah — Wednesday, July 6, 6:30 a.m.PiYo is a low-impact, high-intensity body-transformation program. It uses the most effective Pilates-and yoga-inspired moves set to a fast pace to help you burn fat while you sculpt long, lean muscles. You’ll carve every inch of your body without jumps, weights, and without straining your joints. Please bring your own mat and water.
Writer’s Group — Thursday, July 7, 1 p.m.Are you looking for a way to simply connect with other local authors and writers? Join the Waunakee Library Writer’s Group. This is a monthly group that meets on the 1st Thursday of the month to discuss all things writing related.
Groove: Puppet Karaoke — Thursday, July 7, 2 p.m. It’s Puppet Week! Teens and Preteens (entering grades 5-12), it’s to groove. Wrap up Puppet Week with puppet karaoke! Try out all our different puppets. No registration required.
The Henna Artist: Author Talk with Alka Joshi (Zoom) — Thursday, July 7, 8 p.m. Join us for an evening with New York Times Best Selling author Alka Joshi as she discusses her bestselling books. Alka will share her inspirations for her work, what it’s been like working on creating a Netflix series based on her books., and will answer questions from the audience.