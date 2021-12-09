The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Dec. 10: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Dec. 10, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. . Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Diners are asked to follow the current guidance from public health mandate. The Legion will have a bin for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection the following items are need: toilet paper; toiletries; cleaning products. Or, checks can be made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Dec. 10: Jingle Jam
North Ridge Church will host a Christmas Party from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Waunakee Village Center with a number of activities throughout the evening.
Dec. 10-11: Music Boosters Fruit Sale pickup
The Waunakee Music Boosters Fruit Sale pick up will be available for a contactless, drive-through pickup Friday, Dec. 10, from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park. All orders must be picked up during this time. Please try to pick up your order on Friday, if possible.
Dec. 12: Lions Senior Citizen Christmas Party Canceled
The Waunakee-Westport Lions Senior Citizen Christmas Party has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Dec. 16: Holiday Gift Giving Workshop
The Waunakee Community School District will offer a workshop at the high school's Innovation Center for participants to create gifts. Adults ages 18 and older will use software and cutting equipment to create a canvas bag, four personalized wooden gift tags and three hand-painted snowflake ornaments. The workshop will fun from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 16 at Waunakee High School. Registration is required online at https://waunakee.revtrak.net/community-education/rw-school-year-program. Anyone with questions can contact Ericka at the school district's Community Education Office, (608) 849-2000, ext. 8020.
Dec. 17: American Legion Post 481 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with a choice of cod, walleye or shrimp, along with sides. The Post is located at West River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor store. You can dine in or carry out the dinners. Call (608) 849-7480 to order in advance.
Dec. 20: Book Club Holiday Mixer rescheduled
The Waunakee Public Library’s Book Club Holiday Mixer is Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. for those who need some new book recommendations. There will be a discussion of favorite books from the year over refreshments. You do not need to be a member of a book club to attend; all are welcome.