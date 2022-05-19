Alex Olson of Milwaukee readies aluminum for pouring as members of the public look on during the Create Waunakee WRAP (Wisconsin Regional Artists Program) on May 14 on the grounds of the Waunakee Public Library.
More than 50 children and adults participated in an aluminum casting workshop May 14 as part of the Wisconsin Regional Artist Program in Waunakee.
The participants carved designs into prepared sand molds provided for the workshop. Experts then poured molten aluminum into the molds to create finished tiles that could serve as garden markers, be hung as decorative art, or used as trivets.
Subjects of the art tiles included a pterodactyl, a rabbit, slogans, a Pokémon character, flowers, birds and abstract patterns.
The workshop was sponsored by artist Alisa Toninato, owner of FeLion Studios in Waunakee, and Eck Industries, an aluminum foundry in Manitowoc. Daniel Dricken and Alex Olson of Milwaukee, assisted in the pouring, and the Village of Waunakee provided additional support.
“I am profoundly moved by the processes, innovations, and opportunities inside of the foundry industry, and am passionate about sharing an otherwise hard-to-come-by craft with everyday folks,” Toninato said.
“We enjoyed bringing art and casting to a broad audience. There was a lot of anticipation and then satisfaction as the carved molds became cast art,” said David Weiss, vice president of research and development for Eck Industries, who also assisted in the pouring.