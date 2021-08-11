The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Aug. 12: Community Band Patriotic Concert
The Waunakee Community Band will play their Patriotic concert of the 2021 summer season on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Village Park Gazebo. The Waunakee Lions Club will be serving supper starting at 5:30 (shredded beef or turkey, baked potato, potato salad, soda and water). The Waunakee American Legion Post 360 and VFW Post 1124 will be an important part of the evening, as well as Waunakee Scouts and Uncle Sam. All retired and active military will be honored. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The final concert will be the Band’s 35th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Aug. 13: Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by the Waunakee Ecumenical Service, will be at First Presbyerian Church on from noon-5 p.m. Aug. 13. To make an appointment, call (800) 733-2767. Walk-ins are welcome.
Aug. 16: Dance team flag orders due
The Waunakee Middle School Dance Team is spreading a positive, unifying message through a Wauna Stand Together yard sign fundraiser! Proceeds help offset the team’s cost of costumes, poms, competition fees, team activities, and more. Orders can be made online at https://bit.ly/WaunaStand Order before Aug. 16 to receive your sign this month.
Aug. 18: Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl and Rocky Rococo parking lot from 3-6 p.m.
Aug. 18: Storytelling Performance
The Waunakee Public Library will host a program titled, Beneath the Surface: Storytelling Performance by Katrina Sanyal. The interactive storytelling performance is designed specifically for adults. Bringing together traditional stories from around the world, this performance will cultivate a space of reflection and exploration for the audience to discover what lies beneath the surface of traditional stories. The format will intersperse the performance with one or two points of interactive discussion, providing an opportunity for the listeners to explore what the stories illuminate in their own lives. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Aug. 19: Photography workshop
Schumacher Farm County Park will host a Nature Photography workshop from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Visit schumacherfarmpark.org to register.
Aug. 20: Touchdown Club Tailgate
The Waunakee Touchdown Club will host the annual tailgate for all TDC members Friday Aug. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. The Tailgate will be held in the high school parking lot directly behind the stadium. Not a member? No problem…you can sign up at the tailgate or visit our website at www.waunakee football.com
Aug. 22: Cub Scouts information picnic
Anyone interested in Cub Scouts in Waunakee is welcome to stop by Centennial Park from noon-2 p.m. for information or sign up. They can also meet current scouts and join in a kickball game. Cub Scouting is a year-program uniquely designed to meet the needs of boys and girls, kindergarten through fifth grade, and their families. The program offers fun and challenging activities that promote character. For more information, email waunakeecubscouts@gmail.com.
Aug. 23-27: 5-Day Club
Children in Waunakee and the surrounding area ages 3-99 are welcome to come to 104 W. Second St. (JoAnn Buchanan-Round’s garage) from 1-2:30 p.m. for the 5-Day Club the week of Aug. 23-27. Summer missionaries from CEF (Child Evangelical Fellowship) will teach Bible and missionary stories and have games and singing. CEF is non-denominational and international in scope, and parents are welcome, also. Anyone with questions can call JoAnn at (608) 849-4890.
Aug. 26: Community Band Concert
The Waunakee Community Band will present their 35{sup}th{/sup} Anniversary concert, the final concert of the summer season, on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. in the gazebo in the Village Park. Come and enjoy an evening of music of many styles. Rocky Rococo will offer dinner for purchase beginning at 5:30 p.m. Kona Ice will offer dessert. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the High School Performing Arts Center.
Sept. 2: Waunakee Memory Café
After more than a year of not meeting, the Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will resume its monthly Memory Café on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Café provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. The theme for September is “Pizza Party” in celebration of resuming the monthly events. Ian’s Pizza will make a presentation on pizza and serve pizza to all attending. Other refreshments will be provided. Per CDC guidelines, all who attend are requested to wear masks at the event. Further information is available by calling the Waunakee Senior Center at 849-8385.
Sept. 8: Legion executive board meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold an executive board meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in the Legion clubroom at 6 p.m.
Sept. 9:Legion monthly meeting
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 9, in the Legion clubroom beginning with a cookout. Bring your own meat and table service. Coals will be ready at 6 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. New members are welcome. If you have served federal active duty in the United States Armed Forces since Dec. 7, 1941, and have been honorably discharged or are still serving, you are eligible for membership in The American Legion! For more information, contact Commander Mark McWilliams (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
Sept. 9: Bourbon, cigars, bacon, oh my
The Wauktoberfest bourbon tasting with bacon appetizers and cigars (or non-cigars) will be at the Lone Girl Sept. 9 with J. Henry pouring samples of bourbon produced at J.Henry Farms. Tickets are on sale at Neil’s Village Liquor. Proceeds go to the Waunakee Community Foundation.
Sept. 12: Pancakes & Planes
The Waunakee Airport’s annual community breakfast will be Sept. 12 from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Sponsored by the Waunakee Airport and Pilots Association, the breakfast menu will be pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage and beverages. Airplane rides will be available, along with displays of aircraft, vintage, motorcycles, face painting and a bounce house. The airport will celebrate its 75th year.