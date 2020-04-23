333 South Madison Street
Waunakee, WI 53597
Phone: 850-5992
The Village Center facility will remain closed for the duration of the public health emergency. We have also canceled all Village Center programs and rentals until at least May 1. Our program staff will connect via email with all participant to provide an update on their particular program. No in-person business will take place at the Village Center, but our staff team will be available by phone (608-850-5992) and email (villagecenterinfo@waunakee.com) to help customers with questions, program registrations and other Village Center business.
Online Programming Options Available: Connect with us via Facebook (www.facebook.com/WaunakeeVillageCenter) and on our Virtual Recreation webpage which can be accessed at www.waunakee.com/recreation for some great ideas for staying active!
Summer Programming – While following the guidance from the state and local health officials, we are still hoping to resume activities this summer. Registration is available online for summer programs and activities at www.waunakee.com/recreation.
Baseball, Softball, T-Ball and Little Hitters Parent/Child T-Ball – Registration is still open for most baseball, softball and t-ball. We have leagues from Pre K – 8th grade. Level of play is based on your child’s current grade this spring. We are also in need of coaches for all of the leagues. Registration and fee information can be found on our website.
Farm Explorers: Birding 101 at Schumacher Farm – Saturday, May 30, 2020, Age: Any, 9-11 a.m.: Explorers will learn about feathers, bird calls, and how to identify many different types of birds. We’ll take a walk with binoculars to see if we can get a closer look and then use your bird brain to craft a nest! Class is located at Schumacher Farm Park — 5682 Hwy. 19. Registration and fee information can be found on our website
Adult Tennis League — Below 3.5 – Mondays, June 1-Aug. 10, Ages: 17 years and up, 6:30 to 8 p.m.: This program offers the opportunity to play organized team matches in a friendly atmosphere. The emphasis is on fun, fitness and the social benefits of tennis. Registrations will be accepted based upon your level of play. Players are welcome to join as full-time players even if your availability is irregular. Registration and fee information can be found on our website.
Adult Tennis League – Above 3.5 – Wednesday, May 27-Aug. 15, Ages: 17 years and up, 6:30-8 p.m.: This program offers the opportunity to play organized team matches in a friendly atmosphere. The emphasis is on fun, fitness and the social benefits of tennis. Registrations will be accepted based upon your level of play. An NTRP Rating of 3.5 or above is required for Wednesday night play. Players are welcome to join as full-time players even if your availability is irregular. Registration and fee information can be found on our website.
Adult Softball Leagues – The Village Center offers adult softball leagues for Over 35 Men on Monday evenings, Women on Wednesday evenings, Men on Thursday evenings, and a Coed League on Friday evenings. If you are looking to join a preexisting team, please contact Travis Steuber at 850-5992 or tsteuber@waunakee.com to be placed on a league interest list.
The leagues this year will start no sooner than June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.