Dec. 3: Holiday Light Parade
In celebration of Waunakee’s 150th year, the Holiday Light Parade is being revived as part of the Light Night with Santa Event. It will be down Main Street starting at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 4: Santa visits Waunakee
Santa Claus will visit Waunakee from 1-4 p.m. at the Centennial Park Shelter, 901 S. Holiday Dr, Dec. 4.
Dec. 4: Youth basketball night
The community is invited to Youth Basketball Night on Saturday, Dec 4, at 7 p.m., as the Warriors take on Baraboo at the Waunakee High School Fieldhouse. JV tip-off is at 6 p.m. followed by Varsity tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for 3rd through 8th grade youth who wear their Waunakee Youth Girls Basketball or Waunahoops basketball jersey/t-shirt to the game. Free spirit signs will be handed out to youth at the door on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will feature a youth scrimmage halftime show and the Varsity poster signing immediately following the game.
Dec. 5: Blessed Trinity Parish fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will serve a drive-through fish fry dinner at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 109 S. Military Rd., Dane, from 4:30-7 p.m. Dec. 5.
Dec. 8: High School Junior & Parent Meeting
A meeting for all juniors and their parents is set for Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 6:30 p.m. in the High School Performing Arts Center to help with the post-high school planning process. It will include expert representatives from UW System Schools, Madison Area Technical College, Wisconsin Independent and Private Colleges, a representative from UW Madison, as well as an expert in apprenticeships. This portion of the presentation, as well as the handouts, are beneficial as students explore any post high school education. Anyone with questions about this meeting, can contact the high school counseling office at (608) 849-2115.
Dec. 9: Learn to Swim classes
Registration for Learn to Swim classes at the Waunakee High School Aquatic Center begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. To enroll, visit www.waunakee.k12.wi.us/district/aquatic_center.cfm. Before enrolling, check the placement criteria and age requirements.
Dec. 10: Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., will serve a sit-down fish fry inside the dining room on Dec. 10, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Carry-outs are available. Menu includes deep fried and baked cod, baked potato, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, mac and cheese, cookies and coffee, milk, and water. Fish Fry gift certificates are available. Diners are asked to follow the current guidance from public health mandate. The Legion will have a bin for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection the following items are need: toilet paper; toiletries; cleaning products. Or, checks can be made payable to Waunakee Neighborhood Connection.
Dec. 12: Lions Senior Citizen Christmas Party
The Waunakee-Westport Lions Senior Citizen Christmas Party is Dec. 12 from 1-4 p.m. at St. John’s Cafeteria. Masks are required on the school property. The event will include snack, beverages, include Bingo, prizes, entertainment, possibly Santa and lunch.