Watermelons
After creating your watermelon fan, have a slice of the real thing!

With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.

Watermelon Fan

Supplies:

-paper plate

-popsicle stick or paint stick

-paint, markers or crayons

-tape

-glue or stapler

What to Do:

-fold a paper plate in half, matching up both sides

-color each side like a watermelon using green for the rind and pink for the flesh

-add some black seeds

-tape the stick at the bottom of the plate like a handle

-glue or staple the plate shut

Cool off with your fun watermelon fan during this hot week. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

