Tri4 Schools triathlons and fitness events not only help children ages 3-14 develop healthy exercise habits, they also give back to local school districts’ physical education programs.
Amanda Marek, who recently became executive director of the nonprofit, spoke to the Waunakee Rotary Club about the organization at the Feb. 10 Waunakee Rotary meeting.
Marek is a triathlete with an events and racing background. She is taking over for Katie Hensel, who founded Tri 4 Schools after noticing a playground by her house was rarely used. Marek noted that the most popular kids’ activities until the 1990s were yard games; afterwards, video games took over.
Tri 4 Schools aims to bolster emotional and physical wellbeing in young people. Marek noted that the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment survey for middle and high school students showed they were experiencing an increase in anxiety and depression, with 22 percent reporting feelings of depression and 32 saying they felt anxious often or always.
Tri 4 Schools organizes triathlons in Middleton and Waunakee; the Waunakee Rotary Club has sponsored the latter event each year. Training teams meet after school weekly until the event to work on athletic skills, along with mindfulness, team-work and goal-setting.
“We are trying to create a fun, safe and accessible environment for all kids,” Marek said, adding that scholarships are offered, along with adaptive events. This year, a Madison Bike and Run event is planned in Madison’s Northside neighborhood.
All registration fees from the events are returned to the community, with 75 percent going to the registrant’s school of choice physical education department and the remainder going toward a grant fund. Tri 4 Schools relies on sponsors, donors and grants to produce events each year. The Waunakee Tri 4 Schools triathlon has champions in the Waunakee Village Center, the Rotary Club and the Lions Club, but anyone can get involved as a volunteer, Marek said.
Marek has a number of goals, she said. She’d like to collaborate with other nonprofits and begin a youth team for ages 14-18.