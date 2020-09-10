The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday, unless a holiday causes a schedule change. Articles may be edited for clarity and length. Articles may be published three consecutive weeks prior to the event.
Sept. 9-25: Hockey Club water softener salt sale
The Waunakee High School Hockey Water Softener Salt sale runs from Sept. 9 through Sept. 25. Community members can order online at www.waunakeehighschoolhockey.org/salt and players will deliver bags to their house or garage on Oct. 10.
Sept. 10-12: Garage Sale Days
Fall garage sale days are Sept. 10-12 in Waunakee, the weekend after Labor Day. No map is planned for this smaller event, but residents are invited to advertise their garage sales in the Waunakee Tribune.
Sept. 12: American Legion Post 481 cookout
American Legion Post 481 at Hwy. 113 and River Road will host a cookout with serving from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 to go or to eat outside. The Post is located next to Taylor Liquor.
Sept. 16: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Sept. 17: Legion Auxiliary meeting
The Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Sept. 17 at 7 pm. outdoors in the Post parking lot, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. will precede a potluck meal at 6 p.m. Hamburgers will be provided and attendees are asked at bring a dish to pass. During the meeting, the unit will hold its 6th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison to be distributed to women veterans who need essential baby items. Donations can be brought to the post between 6-7 p.m.
Sept. 17: Buildings Connections Series “13th”
The Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Create Waunakee have announced the second program of their Building Connections series, a facilitated discussion about the documentary, “13th,” a Netflix Original by Ava DuVernay. The discussion will take place via online video conference from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 17. Harold Gates, MSSW, CISW, HS-BCP and Co-Founder of the Midwest Center for Cultural Competence, will be the facilitator. To register to participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BuildingConnections_2020Sept.
Sept. 18: Legion Post 481 Westport Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 fish fry is back with take-out only curb side pickup. Order ahead by phone by calling 849-7480 or come in and order. Masks must be worn, and a social distancing setting is available inside to wait. Serving time is 5-8 p.m. The menu includes deep fried cod or baked cod,or a large walleye filet with coleslaw, beans, bread, cookie, choice of french fries or baked potato. No shrimp or steams vegetables. Cash only, an ATM machine is available inside the Legion Hall.
Sept. 19: Legion Auxiliary hamburger, hotdog drive-thru
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a drive-thru of their WaunaFest hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs at the American Legion, 417 E. Main St., from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to puck up your food without leaving your car. For information, call (608) 338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com.
Sept. 26: GOAT Days
GOAT Days, encouraging Waunakee area residents to Get Out and Try all there is in the community, will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with an open day of food, shopping, business interaction and activities in downtown Waunakee.
