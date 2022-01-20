The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Friday edition.
Jan. 21: Westport Legion Fish Fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry on Jan. 21 with fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Dinners include a choice of baked potato or French fries, along with coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables and a cookie. A full bar is available. The Post is located at 5337 W. River Road at Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.k you for your support.
Jan. 23 Snow Day at the Farm
Schumacher Farm County Park will host Snow Day at the Farm from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 23.
Jan. 24: Showcase Concert
A student-directed show at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center will showcase the independent work of students' collaboration in music-making. Through their choir projects this semester, vocal music students have had the opportunity to select their own music, ensembles, and arrangements as well as envision lighting, costumes and staging and choreography. The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, and is the first after a two-year hiatus. This concert is a fundraiser for the vocal music program. Tickets are available online at waunakee.booktix.com.
Jan. 26: Debunking COVID myths
The Waunakee Public Library will host Dr. David Sanders of Purdue University on Zoom, Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion on COVID and the origins of viruses. Sanders will go over what a virus is, SARS-CoV-2, and how vaccines/drugs work. Sanders will also share some myths about COVID statistics, drugs for COVID, masks, and vaccines.
Jan. 27: Plants and Human Well-Being
The Waunakee Public Library will present (on Zoom) Irwin Goldman - a professor at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences in the Department of Horticulture, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27. His research focuses on horticulture and human health, vegetable crop genetics, and vegetable breeding. He says, “Plants provide not only the foundation of food, clothing, and shelter essential for human existence, but also some of the key raw materials for transcendence and abstraction through music, art and spirituality."
Jan. 30: KC’s pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus Council 6371 of Waunakee will host a pancake breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 30, at Saint John’s School, 113. E. 3rd St. Serving will be from 8 a.m. to noon. The breakfast will feature pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash brown patties, sausage links, sliced ham, juice, coffee and milk. The breakfast starts Catholic Schools Week at Saint John’s. Come for breakfast and stay for the open house. Drive-up and carryout options will be available.
Jan. 31: Author visit
The Waunakee Public Library will host author Anne E. Schwartz, the author of "Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders," on Monday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Schwartz interviewed those whose lives and careers were savagely altered by this case, including her own. She will discuss her experience as the first reporter on the scene in 1991 and will share her perception of the case 30 years later, as well as answer questions from attendees.
Feb. 3: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Feb. 3: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee will sponsor its monthly Memory Cafe on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 9-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the Clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family members or friends. Those attending will "compete" in the Memory Cafe Olympics at this month's event. For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385. Memory Cafes are held the first Thursday of each month. Those who are fully vaccinated can wear a mask if they choose; those who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask. If the Waunakee schools are closed due to weather, the cafe will not be held.
Feb. 4: Wisconsin Singers performance
The Wisconsin Singers will perform at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are available at the Waunakee Senior Center and Ace Hardware.