Soon, throughout several Waunakee homes, ovens will begin preheating, rolling pins will come out of drawers, and mixing bowls will stand ready.
March 14 – or 3.14 – is Pi Day, the day that celebrates the mathematical constant that is the ratio between a circle's circumference and its diameter. It’s an infinite decimal and applies to any circular figure, including baked pies. And so, at the Waunakee Public Library for the past four years – minus one during the COVID-19 pandemic – it has been a day to cook for.
As part of a Friends of the Waunakee Public Library Fundraiser, volunteer bakers take to their kitchens, some trying new recipes, others resurrecting their old faithfuls, creating pies to be sold at the library.
Begun in 2018, some remember it originating from another library fundraiser. It also dovetailed from a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) day at the library.
“We thought it seemed like a good idea and something everybody would like. Everybody likes pie,” said committee member Elizabeth Teeter.
As of last week, 22 bakers were signed up to bring pies, including Marcia Wilkins, who co-chairs the committee. She said her favorite is key lime and “pretty much the only pie I bake.”
Once all the pies are delivered to the library the day before the sale, Wilkins and Mary Rentmeester decorate them with bows. According to Jean Elvekrog of the Friends group, Rentmeester “really gets into gift wrapping.” Often the pretty pies are given as gifts.
All pies are $15, and to ensure uniformity, the Friends of Public Library provides tins. But the sweet treats come in a variety of flavors and styles.
Friends member and former president Bev Kennedy plans to bake a lemon-merengue pie this year using grapefruit from a friend’s tree in Arizona, she said. While visiting there, Kennedy and her friends picked up all the grapefruits and made juice, then froze it. Kennedy said it tastes similar to lemon with some of the peel.
Kennedy bakes only when she has occasion to, unlike her mother-in-law, Louise Kennedy, who baked a dozen pies each Saturday for her 11 children, she said.
When the Friends of the Library began Pi Day, the group was on its last push to raise funds for a new library, Kennedy remembered.
“It would be nice if Pi Day could be in November because then everyone would want to bake pumpkin pies,” she said.
While pumpkin isn’t in season in March, Elvekrog said normally about 35 or 40 pies are on sale for the Friends fundraiser. Some people just donate money, particularly if a recipe doesn’t work out. Kennedy said the Friends usually ask for a copy of the unsuccessful recipe, so the same mistake isn’t made again.
This will be the fourth Pi Day fundraiser; last year’s event was canceled, and in 2020, the library closed the day after the event. Pi Day 2019 was the best year in terms of dollars raised, according to the Friends treasurer Jim Elvekrog, with $960 in sales. All of the funds raised by the Friends group helps fund things like the performances for summer children’s programs, picnic tables, StoryWalk signs and Book Page magazine subscriptions, Elvekrog said. The Book Page magazines feature reviews of all new books.
Anyone interested in baking a pie for Pi Day can stop by the library to pick up a tin. Pies are due back Sunday, March 13, between 1 and 3:30 p.m.
Monday, they’ll be available for purchase. Unlike the decimal celebrated that day, the number of pies is limited and will be sold first come, first served.