Magic Winter Hat

Supplies:

-white paper

-scissors

-white crayon

-watercolor paints and brush

-pompom

-glue

What to Do:

Cut out a hat shape and decorate with white crayon. Paint over the entire hat with watercolor paint and reveal the magic design. Add a pompom to the top once it’s dry. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!

Load comments