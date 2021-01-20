Magic Winter Hat
Supplies:
-white paper
-scissors
-white crayon
-watercolor paints and brush
-pompom
-glue
What to Do:
Cut out a hat shape and decorate with white crayon. Paint over the entire hat with watercolor paint and reveal the magic design. Add a pompom to the top once it’s dry. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
