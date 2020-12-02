Dec. 4: Light the Night with Santa
On Friday, Dec. 4, Santa and Mrs. Claus will come to town to kick off the holiday season. This will be a drive-through event between 6:30 and 8 p.m. at Village Park. Participants can can drive around the village to see the lighted holiday tree and enjoy the decorated store fronts, then take a drive through Village Park for the Rotary in Lights display. Finally, they can give Santa and Mrs. Claus a wave and hand a letter for Santa to one of his elves waiting to help you as you exit the park. Rotary of Lights is a free family event, but donations are welcome.
Dec. 4: Drive-thru fish fry
Blessed Trinity Parish will host a drive-thru fish fry at St. Michael’s Church, 109 S Military Rd, Dane on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Serving is from 5-7 p.m. Please visit the website btcatholic.us for details.
Dec. 10: The History and Folklore of Santa
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom program on the history and folklore of Santa Claus Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Many folks know that our modern-day Santa Claus had his start as St. Nicholas, but what happened on the journey to make us think of a “jolly old elf,” rather than a pious Christian Bishop? Where, exactly, did Santa Claus come from, and why does his popularity remain so high in modern American popular culture? This Illustrated Lecture is well-researched, with details on the journey Bishop Nicholas made to become our current-day Santa Claus. It also includes many recognizable images and poems.
Dec. 12: Cooking from Home
The Waunakee Public Library will host a Zoom Cooking from Home program Saturday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. Teens and Preteens (grades 5-12) can join join Angie and create some popcorn creations! We’ll make caramel corn and savory seasoned popcorn. Make sure to register. Registrants will receive an email on the day of the event with Zoom meeting information.
Dec. 12: Local author visit
Waunakee resident Mike Grasee will discuss his book, “The Cancer Chronicles: My Eleven-Year Journey and Advice to Fight the Big C,” during the Waunakee Public Library’s Zoom event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Visit the library’s website to log in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.