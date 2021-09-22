The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Sept. 23: Misconceptions of ‘Race’
The Waunakee Public Library will host a talk that addresses why many are confused about “race” and how that can be fixed in a program titled “Misconceptions of ‘Race’” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 23. The presenter, Dr. Duello, received her PhD in Human Anatomy from the University of Iowa, pursued postdoctoral research training in Reproductive Endocrinology at Colorado State University and in Cell Biology at Yale University. She has been a faculty member in the School of Medicine and Public Health since 1982.
Sept. 25: ACT practice test
The Waunakee Public Library is partnering with Galin Education to offer a realistic ACT experience. This diagnostic will help students work out some test-taking jitters as well as help focus their studying. Juniors and sophomores: don’t wait until the required test in school to start thinking about the ACT. Get ahead of the game now for free! Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and the test begins at 9 a.m. The test will take approximately 3.5 hours.
Sept. 25: Fetch 5K Dog Jog and Fun Walk
The Fetch Wisconsin Dog Jog and Fun Walk is Sept. 25 at Octopi Brewing. Registration is open online at www.donate.fetchwi.org/fetch5K until 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. Same day registration is also available on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m.–10:45 a.m. at Octopi, 1131 Uniek Dr, Waunakee, where the event will take place. Anyone who doesn’t register for the 5K or 1-mile fun walk is still welcome to join for the party from 11 a.m.– 3.p.m. for foster puppies, raffles, beer and food sales, live music, kids activities and more.
Sept. 25: Craft Show
American Auxiliary Unit 481 will host a craft show from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 25. It will feature a variety of homemade crafts, quilts, purses, jewelry, wreaths, knives and much more. The event will raise funds for the Auxiliary to help veterans. Post 481 is at 5337 W. River Road, next to Taylor Liquor off of Hwy. 113.
Sept. 25: Youth Soccer Night
All 4K to 8th grade students are invited to Youth Soccer Night taking place on Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Warrior Pitch at Waunakee High School. The JV purple/varsity reserve team plays Madison West at 5 p.m. followed by the Varsity team playing Madison West at 7 p.m. All Waunakee 4K through 8th grade youth who wear their club or recreational soccer jersey will get free admission. During the varsity game, halftime entertainment will involve youth participation in a PK shootout. Varsity poster signing will be held after the game at approximately 8:45 p.m. Come out and support our WHS boys’ soccer teams!
Sept. 29: PSAT/NMSQT test registration
Registration for the Oct. 13, 2021, PSAT/NMSQT (Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test) is taking place in the Waunakee High School Waunakee High School Counseling Office from Sept. 6-29. On Wednesday morning, Oct. 13, Waunakee High School will administer the 2021 PSAT/NMSQT for all interested sophomores and juniors. Only juniors are eligible to qualify for the competitive National Merit Scholarship. National Merit Scholars represent the top 1% of the nation’s graduating seniors. This is an optional test. For further information, contact the Waunakee High School Counseling Office at (608) 849-2100, extension 2115.
Oct. 1: Homecoming Parade
The Waunakee Homecoming Parade takes place Friday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m. The parade starts at the Waunakee Fire Station, follows Second Street until turning right on South Street, finishing at the High School parking lot.
Oct. 10: Food For Kidz
The Food for Kidz 15th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to package 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Meals will be shipped to an orphanage in Haiti and also distributed free to local food pantries. Volunteers are needed to help make the meals and can sign up on the website, Waunakeefoodforkidz.org. for a 1.5 hour shift. Food for Kidz is also partnering with the Waunakee Food Pantry and volunteers are asked to bring a food item for the Pantry. For more information, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at (608) 332-3557.