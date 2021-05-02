The Waunakee Rotary Club has announced winners in the Drive-Through Easter Coloring Contest. Each winner in the five age groups was sent a congratulation letter along with a $20 WaunaBuck gift certificate with list of participating businesses.
Coloring contest winners announced
