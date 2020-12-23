With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Rudolf Headband
Supplies:
-brown paper
-red pompom
-googly eyes
-2 popsicle sticks
-scissors
-stapler or tape
-glue
-black marker
What to Do:
Cut a strip of brown paper 4 inches wide and long enough to go around child’s head and overlap an inch. Staple it in a circle. Trace child’s hands and cut out the shapes. Glue or tape the hands to popsicle sticks for stability. Attach the hands to opposite sides of the circle for antlers. Add eyes, a nose and a smile to the front to make Rudolf complete.
Make these headbands for all the people in your family and have a reindeer party. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
