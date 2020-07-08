With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Sassy Sunshine
Supplies:
-paper plate
-yellow paint
-paintbrush
-black paper
-scissors
-glue
-black marker
What to Do:
-paint a paper plate yellow and let it dry
-cut rays along the outside of the circle
-cut black sunglasses or eyes out of black paper and glue them on the sun
-add a smile or funny face
Brighten someone’s day with a Sassy Sunshine and share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.