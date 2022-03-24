As the season changes from winter to spring, and shortly after, to the summer months, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher is encouraging members of the public to get out and enjoy Dane County Parks.
“We’re so fortunate to have these beautiful parks and recreational areas at our disposal,” said Eicher. “Spring brings an excitement and eagerness to get outside. I encourage everyone to explore their favorite park, or find a new space to experience.”
Dane County Parks welcomes nearly 4 million visitors annually and manages over 17,000 acres of land including:
- 26 recreation parks (8 dog parks)
- 20 wildlife areas
- 14 natural resource areas
- 4 historical or cultural sites
- 2 forests
- over 100 miles of trails (bike, equestrian and cross-country ski trails)
- over 3,000 acres of conservation and streambank easements
- 5 campgrounds and multiple adult and youth group camping sites
- Lussier Family Heritage Center
In addition to the Dane County Parks, the Dane County Historical Society offers an opportunity to get out and learn about historical sites throughout the County. According to the Historical Society, since 1963 they have erected markers that note a person, site, or event significant in Dane County history. Today, there are 48 Dane County Historical Markers countywide. A list of the historical markers can be found here: https://danecountyhistory.org/special-projects/dane-county-historical-markers/
The newest historical marker features the Lewis Nine Springs E-Way, as well as Philip and Elizabeth Lewis. The Lewis Nine Springs E-Way is a seven mile environmental corridor envisioned by UW-Madison Professor of Landscape Architecture Phil Lewis. Dane County dedicated the Nine Springs E-Way to Phil and Libby Lewis (Phil’s wife) in 2012 to recognize their many contributions to the Dane County Park System, including Phil’s nationally acclaimed environmental corridor planning concept that would be the basis for creation of the Nine Springs E-Way, and Libby Lewis’ lifetime dedication to environmental advocacy including 26 years of service on the Dane County Park Commission.
“There are numerous opportunities to see the County, learn more about our history, and experience different spaces. I’m personally looking forward to spending time in our parks in the coming months,” said Eicher.