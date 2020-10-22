With families staying home during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together. Crafts with Ms. Connie publishes each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Magic Pumpkin
Supplies:
-Contact paper/drawer liner
-tempera paint and brush, crayons, or markers
-orange cardstock
What to Do:
-cut a pumpkin shape out of Contact paper
-peel off back of Contact paper and adhere the pumpkin to the cardstock
-paint and color all over the cardstock, making sure to go over the Contact paper and around its edges
-let paper dry
-peel off the Contact paper and reveal your Magic Pumpkin
This can be done with any color Contact paper but clear is ideal, since the kids don’t see it and the reveal is more magical. Share pictures with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
