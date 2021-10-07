The Waunakee Tribune provides this space free of charge each week to nonprofit organizations in the Waunakee area. Items for the Coming Events should be submitted in writing or emailed to tribnews@hngnews.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday for the following Thursday edition.
Oct. 6: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be at the Waun-A-Bowl parking lost from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday. The market runs Wednesday afternoons until Oct. 27 this year.
Oct. 7: Waunakee Memory Cafe
The Dementia Friendly Waunakee Committee’s monthly Memory Cafe is Oct. 7 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Steeplechase Condominium Clubhouse, 5636 Conway Glen (off of Woodland Drive). Signs will be posted to direct people to the clubhouse. The Cafe provides a social gathering place and programs for those with mild cognitive impairment or early to mid-stage dementia, along with their family or friends. The theme for October is Fall Festival. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call the Waunakee Senior Center at (608) 849-8385.
Oct. 7: FFA Alumni meeting
The Waunakee FFA Alumni will meet on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. at Rex’s Innkeeper. All interested in supporting FFA programs are welcome to attend.
Oct. 8: Legion Post 360 Fish Fry
American Legion Post 360, 417 East Main St., Waunakee, will serve a drive-thru fish fry, Friday, Oct. 8, from 4-7 p.m. Menu includes 3 pieces of deep-fried cod, French fries, sweet and sour coleslaw, roll, and a tartar sauce. Cost i $12 per meal, cash or check only. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to pick your food without leaving your car. For more information, call or email Commander Mark McWilliams at (608) 669-3707 or post360waunakee@gmail.com
Oct. 10: Cross Lutheran Church opening
Cross Lutheran Church will open Oct. 10 with a 1 p.m. grand opening followed by a dedication worship service and blessing at 1:30 p.m. The church is at 5062 Texas Longhorn Dr. in the Town of Westport.
Oct. 10: Food For Kidz
The Food for Kidz 15th annual event is Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to package 200,000 meals for hungry children and their families. Meals will be shipped to an orphanage in Haiti and also distributed free to local food pantries. Volunteers are needed to help make the meals and can sign up on the website, Waunakeefoodforkidz.org. for a 1.5-hour shift. Food for Kidz is also partnering with the Waunakee Food Pantry, and volunteers are asked to bring a food item for the Pantry. For more information, call Mick and Jeamie Holm at (608) 332-3557.
Oct. 12: Fall home maintenance
A program on fall home maintenance program will be presented at the Waunakee Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how to prep your home for those frigid winter months and the items you need to check on, each year, in order to keep your home safe and healthy. If you stay on top of these maintenance items, it will help you avoid problems and costly repairs down the road.
Oct. 13: Roast beef and fruitcakes
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 3-5:30 p.m., St Mary of Lake Catholic Church’s famous roast beef dinner and world-famous fruit cakes will be at the Karben4 Tap room at the St. John the Baptist Church parking lot, 209 South St., Waunakee. Enter off South Street. The $13 meal includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, creamy coleslaw, and bun with butter. Fruit cakes are $15. Credit card only. For information call Kim Piazza at (608) 849-5121 ext. 136 or email kpiazza@stjb.org
Oct. 13: Tell Me Who You Are
Community members are invited to join the Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, and Create Waunakee for the Building Connections 2021-2022 for a discussion of this book by Winona Guo and Priya Vulchi. The program series is designed to introduce neighbors to each other and to lived experiences that may be different than their own. The purpose of the series is to promote community engagement, build relationships, and foster conversations — all with a goal of continual learning and growth.
Oct. 14: How to pay for college
Waunakee Public Library will host a discussion on financial aid, scholarships, and affordability on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Former Director of Admissions, Pat Walsh, will discuss scholarship best practices, affordability considerations and new financial aid policies. Families will leave the workshop equipped to have a more informed and intentional college search. Parents of students in high school who are trying to be thoughtful and strategic about Merit-Based Scholarships are strongly encouraged to attend.
Oct. 15: Legion Post 481 fish fry
American Legion Post 481 will serve a fish fry with fried or baked cod, a large walleye filet, jumbo shrimp and shrimp scampi. Sides include a choice of baked potato or French fries, coleslaw, beans, bread, steamed vegetables, cookie, starting at $10. Full bar available. The Post is located at River Road and Hwy. 113 next to Taylor’s Liquor Store.
Oct. 15: Red Cross Blood Drive
The Waunakee Ecumenical Board will host the Red Cross Blood Drive at First Presbyterian Church from noon-5 p.m. The church is at 5763 Hwy. Q in Waunakee.
Oct. 19: Cemetery Cleanup
In preparation for the St. John the Baptist Church Cemetery cleanup later this month, community members are asked to remove all flowers and decorations by Oct. 19. The cemetery staff will dispose of any remaining decorations. Christmas and winter decorations will be allowed until the spring cleanup in early April. For information, see the website, www.stjb.org.
Oct. 21: Legion Auxiliary meeting
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) William Lansing Post 360 will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at the Post, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 and potluck meal at 6 p.m. will precede the meeting. Chicken wings will be provided, and all are asked to bring a dish to pass and table setting. Membership awards will be presented at the meeting. Anyone interested in learning about the ALA and its service to veterans and and the community is welcome to attend. ALA membership is open to spouses and widows of America’s military veterans, as well as mothers, sisters, children and grandchildren. Its purpose is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans and their families. For information, contact Shirley Kubiak at (608) 334-1481 or shirleybear@outlook.com.
Oct. 23: Halloween at the Farm
Schumacher Farm Park will host Halloween at the Farm with wagon rides, haunted scary stations in the fields, treats, a magician, animals, music, games, storytelling and more. The event will be from 4-8 p.m. For more information, contact Dale Otradovec at (608) 575-2113.
Oct. 23: Jump Around Tailgate
One Community Bank, in conjunction with the Waunakee Chamber of Commerce and Octopi Brewing, will host a tailgating event Oct. 23 for the Wisconsin vs. Purdue football came starting a half-hour prior to gametime. Complimentary food from Beef Butter BBQ and beer from Octopi will be served, along with soft drinks, hot chocolate and water. Pumpkins will be available for kids to decorate, and anyone who wears a Halloween costume will receive free items. The bank will match donations that day up to $2,000 for the Waunakee Community School District’s Student Financial Assistance Fund.