With families at during the coronavirus pandemic, the Tribune asked Connie Gavinski at the Waunakee Village Center to share some activities parents and children can do together at home. Crafts with Ms. Connie will publish each week, providing recipes for fun and creativity.
Marble Painting
Supplies:
-shaving cream
-food color (liquid)
-paper or cardstock
-paper plate or tray
-toothpick or tool to blend colors
-flat edge to scrape with (I used cardboard)
What to Do:
This is a messy project and food coloring stains, so be careful. It is best to use disposable tools to make clean-up easier.
-Cover a paper plate with about ½ inch of shaving cream foam, spreading it flat and smooth
-Put drops of food coloring on the shaving cream
-Use a toothpick to swirl and blend the colors, being careful to keep the color at the surface
-Lay your paper on top of the swirled colors and press it gently
-Pull the paper up and use a flat edge to scrape off the excess shaving cream
-Lay the marbled paper flat to dry
Share pictures of your marbling with us on the Village Center Facebook page. We can’t wait to see your creations!
